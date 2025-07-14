Larne RNLI has issued advice on stand up paddleboarding after attending a call-out near Islandmagee.

The volunteer crew of Larne RNLI launched their inshore D class lifeboat ‘Terry’ at 7.11pm on Sunday, July 13 at the request of HM Coastguard.

It followed three paddleboarders getting into difficulties due to offshore winds at Browns Bay in Islandmagee.

In a social media post, Larne RNLI said: “The inshore lifeboat had only recently returned to the station following an earlier shout which involved the rescue of six people onboard two broken down speedboats.

The RNLI said it had seen an increase in call-outs for people who are getting into difficulty on stand up paddleboards. Photo: Nowaja from Pixabay

"The inshore lifeboat responded with Jack Healy at the helm and Shea McFerran and Samantha Agnew onboard. The crew were stood down shortly after arriving as the three paddleboarders had made their way safely to shore and into the care of Coastguard.

"Stand up paddleboarding (SUP) is one of the fastest growing water sports. Whether it’s on an inflatable SUP or a solid one, SUPing is a great way to have fun on the water and to get fit. However, recently we have seen an increase in the call outs for people who are getting into difficulty on SUP boards.

"Last year, the RNLI saved 22 paddleboarders’ lives in Ireland and the UK.

"Whether you are a complete beginner, new to SUPing or more experienced, it’s always useful to know a few tips and tricks to help improve your SUP experience.”

The RNLI shared some top paddleboarding tips for beginners, including:

- Always wear a buoyancy aid;

- Wear the correct leash;

- Tell someone where you are going;

- Carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch;

- Check the weather (avoid offshore winds).

"The best way to learn and enhance your time on the water is to have a lesson,” the post added. “You will learn the right techniques including tips to help you get back on the board and develop your skills and knowledge of how to understand the environment such as wind and tidal information. This will set you up for future paddling.

“Should you see someone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

