Larne RNLI came to the aid of three people onboard a small pleasure boat that broke down close to Ballygally Head on the evening of Thursday, May 22.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore D class lifeboat Terry at 4.49pm at the request of HM Coastguard.

It came after a member of the crew raised the alarm when their boat broke down along the Larne coast, close to Ballygally Head.

Weather conditions at the time were described as calm with little to no breeze.

The lifeboat, helmed by Jack Healy and with Fiona Kirkpatrick and Shea McFerran on board, made their way to the scene.

On arrival, it was established that all three passengers on board were safe and well and that the reason for the breakdown was engine failure.

After checking that all on board were safe and following an assessment of the scene by the helm, it was decided that the necessary and safest course of action to be taken was for a tow line be established with the boat to be taken to the safety of Ballygally slipway.

The casualties and their boat were left safely back to Ballygally Slipway. The Larne lifeboat crew then returned to the Port of Larne, arriving at 6.10pm.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Jack Healy said: "The casualties were wearing the correct safety equipment and had the means to contact the Coastguard. They did the right thing when they realised that they had broken down. We were happy to help and get the casualties returned safely to shore.

"At this time of year, people are starting to think about getting their boats back in the water for summer and now is a good time to prepare and plan ahead. We would encourage everyone to check their vessels and ensure the engines are well maintained.”

Jack added: "When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

