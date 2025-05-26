Larne sudden death 'not suspicious', PSNI confirms
Police have confirmed they are not treating a sudden death in Larne at the weekend as suspicious.
Police attended the scene of the death in the Main Street area of the town on Saturday.
"A post-mortem examination will be carried out, however the death is not being treated as suspicious,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
