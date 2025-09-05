Larne: three people rescued by RNLI after engine failure on boat 4.5 miles off coast
The volunteer crew from Larne RNLI responded at 5.54pm at the request of HM Coastguard after a member of the crew onboard the boat, which had sustained engine failure, raised the alarm.
Weather conditions at the time were fine with a light wind and calm sea and the vessel was located approximately 4.5 miles off the coast of Larne.
After checking that all onboard were safe and following an assessment of the scene, a decision was made that the safest course of action was for a tow to be set up and the RIB taken to the nearest safe harbour at Ballylumford.
The casualties on arrival were handed into the care of Portmuck Coastguard.
Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Barry Kirkpatrick said: "The casualties were wearing the correct safety equipment and had the means to contact the Coastguard. They did the right thing when they realised that they were in difficulty.
"We would encourage anyone planning a trip to sea to check their vessels and ensure engines are well maintained. When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.