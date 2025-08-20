Laura Hayes. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are appealing for help from the public in locating a 49-year-old person.

Laura Hayes, from the Coleraine area, has not been seen for two or three weeks.

She is described as being 5’ 6" in height, of slim build and with shoulder length brown hair.

It is not known what clothing she may be wearing but was last seen wearing a red coat and carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 806 from 19/08/25.