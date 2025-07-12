Lisburn: 18-year-old arrested after man found with serious injuries
A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
It follows a report of a man being found with serious injuries in the Prince William Road area at around 5am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The injured man's condition has improved and he remains in hospital with injuries which, although serious, should not be life-threatening.
"We appreciate the public's assistance in our investigation and anyone with further information or who has not yet contacted us is asked to call 101 quoting 486 12/07/25."
