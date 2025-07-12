Detectives have made an arrest after a man was found with serious injuries in Lisburn early on Saturday, July 12.

A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows a report of a man being found with serious injuries in the Prince William Road area at around 5am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The injured man's condition has improved and he remains in hospital with injuries which, although serious, should not be life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the circumstances behind a man's injuries in Lisburn have made an arrest. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"We appreciate the public's assistance in our investigation and anyone with further information or who has not yet contacted us is asked to call 101 quoting 486 12/07/25."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/