Lisburn: 18-year-old, who was arrested after man found with serious injuries, is released on bail

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
An 18-year-old man arrested by police investigating an assault in Lisburn during the early hours of Saturday (July 12) has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The arrest followed a report of a man being found with serious injuries in the Prince William Road area around 5am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The injured man's condition has improved and he remains in hospital with injuries which, although serious, should not be life-threatening.

"We appreciate the public's assistance in our investigation and anyone with further information or who has not yet contacted us is asked to call 101 quoting 486 12/07/25."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

