Police are appealing for information following a report of an altercation between a male and female on Sunday, June 22.

The incident took place at Moat Park, Dundonald from approximately 3pm to 4pm.

The male has been described as wearing a black hat, pink top, grey zip-up hoodie and possibly using a pair of crutches in the park.

The female has been initially described as wearing black / grey jacket, black leggings and pushing a pram.

Police in Lisburn & Castlereagh are appealing for information following a report of an altercation between a male and female on Sunday, June 22 in Dundonald. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone in this area at this time, or any members of the public who may have dash camera or video footage.

"If you have any information regarding this incident, or witnessed anyone involved in this assault, please contact us on 101,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The reference number to quote is 999 of 22/06/2025.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/QQc1n or anonymously to crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/csgxy