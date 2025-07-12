Lisburn: man taken to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in the Prince William Road area at around 5am.
Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man’s injuries “are believed to be life-threatening at this time”.
Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding how the man sustained his injuries.
They are urging anyone who may have witnessed this, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 486 12/07/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Officers remain at the scene on Saturay morning, carrying out enquiries.
