Lisburn police seek witnesses and dashcam footage following two-vehicle collision

Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The crash took place on Monday, October 13 just before 10pm at the junction of Prince William Road and Ballymacash Road.

It involved a red Toyota Yaris and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or any information that may assist with enquiries is asked get in touch with police by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting serial number 1605 of October 13.