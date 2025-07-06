Lucy Spence: missing 17-year-old from Derry / Londonderry was last seen in Bangor, Co Down
Police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old.
Lucy Spence lives in Derry / Londonderry and was last seen in the Bangor area on Wednesday, July 2. She also regularly travels to Belfast.
She is approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Lucy was wearing a black jacket, white top and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Lucy’s current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1644 of 02/07/25.
