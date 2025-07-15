Lurgan: PSNI seek information following collision involving elderly female
Police have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving an elderly female in Lurgan.
The incident took place in Tesco car park at Millennial Way between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Friday, July 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1283 of 11/07/2025.
