Lurgan scrambler crash claims life of man in his 20s
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police confirmed on Sunday morning that the passenger of the scrambler had died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
A spokesperson for the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area at around 3.30pm (on Thursday, August 15).
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene. The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. Sadly, he later passed away."
The driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries, whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said three emergency ambulance crews, two rapid response paramedic, an advanced paramedic and the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with HEMS on board were tasked to the crash scene.
"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and another person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” a NIAS spokesperson said.
Police said their investigation into the incident is underway and appealed to anyone who might have any information which might assist, or any dashcam or other footage, to contact call 101, quoting reference number 963 15/08/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.