A scrambler rider is in hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision in Lurgan.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the one-vehicle crash involving a scrambler in the Silverwood Road area around 8.45am on Friday, June 13.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The driver of the scrambler was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Saturday morning.

A scrambler rider was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following a one-vehicle collision in Lurgan. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.42am on Friday following reports of the collision.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Ambulance Crews and one Rapid Response Paramedic and the HEMS team were also tasked to the scene by car,” said a spokesperson.

"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 317 of 13/6/25.

Silverwood Road was closed for some time following the incident, with diversions in place, but has since reopened.