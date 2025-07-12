Police are appealing for witnesses after debris caused damage to a vehicle travelling on the M2 motorway on Friday morning.

The PSNI Road Policing Unit based at Steeple are investigating the incident which occured shortly after 9am on the northbound stretch of the motorway near the Greencastle bend.

Anyone with information regarding a vehicle which shed a large blue bucket / container onto the carriageway is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number: 412 of 11/7/25.