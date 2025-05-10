Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Maghera on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of the crash on the Tobermore Road shortly before 3:30pm.

Officers along with other emergency services attended and two women were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said the women’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A man was cautioned for careless driving at the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital for treatment after a collision in Maghera. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting reference 979 09/05/25.

The Tobermore Road was closed for a time after the collision.