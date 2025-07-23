Maguiresbridge shooting: Two people dead and two in hospital after incident in Co Fermanagh
Police have confirmed two people have died and another two are seriously injured following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.
The incident took place in Maguiresbridge.
Emergency services are currently at the scene on the Drummeer Road.
Police added there is “no ongoing risk to the public”.
"We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries”, a police spokesperson said.
The Drummeer Road is currently closed to traffic and road-users are advised this may also lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road.
Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.
