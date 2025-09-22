A man is critically ill in hospital following a traffic collision on the Glenravel Road between Ballymena and Cushendall on Sunday, September 21.

The road was closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision but has now re-opened.

PSNI Inspector Rowntree said: “Officers received a report shortly after 3.30pm together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

“One man has been taken to hospital, where his condition is described as critical. “Police would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them via 101, and quote reference number 929 of 21/09/25.”