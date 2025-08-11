The PSNI has confirmed that a man in his 20s has sadly died following a one vehicle road traffic collision outside Cushendall.

25-year-old William Hewitt, from the Belfast area, died in the incident which happened at Loughareema Road on Sunday, August 10.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Our officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the area shortly after 11.30am.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended, however, Mr Hewitt sadly died from his injuries.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we would ask anyone with phone or dash-cam footage, or information which may assist, to get in touch. Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a tractor who assisted at the scene.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 655 of 10/08/25,” added Inspector Adair.