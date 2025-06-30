Man rescued after falling on rocks at Glenarm

A man was rescued after he fell onto rocks at Glenarm harbour on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were tasked to the scene after it was reported that a male had fallen over a fence.

He was brought to safety by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Carnlough and Larne, along with a specialist rescue team from Belfast, assisted by members of the Coastguard.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also in attendance at the scene of the incident.