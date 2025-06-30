Man rescued after falling on rocks at Glenarm
A man was rescued after he fell onto rocks at Glenarm harbour on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were tasked to the scene after it was reported that a male had fallen over a fence.
He was brought to safety by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Carnlough and Larne, along with a specialist rescue team from Belfast, assisted by members of the Coastguard.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also in attendance at the scene of the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.