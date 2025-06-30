Man rescued after falling on rocks at Glenarm

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Jun 2025, 08:01 BST
A man was rescued after he fell onto rocks at Glenarm harbour on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene after it was reported that a male had fallen over a fence.

He was brought to safety by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Carnlough and Larne, along with a specialist rescue team from Belfast, assisted by members of the Coastguard.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also in attendance at the scene of the incident.

