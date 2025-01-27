Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital following an emergency incident at Broadlands Park in Carrickfergus.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:44am on Monday, January 27 following reports of an incident in the area.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched one emergency ambulance crew, one advanced paramedic and the hazardous area response team to the incident. The charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to attend.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

The incident in Carrickfergus is ongoing. Photo: Pacemaker (stock image)

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service added: “Firefighters were called to reports of a man who had fallen into a stream in Broadlands Park, Carrickfergus.

"Firefighters rescued the man using a 9m ladder and he was left in the care of NIAS. Incident was dealt with by 1:10pm.”