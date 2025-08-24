Mark Jamison. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Mark Jamison, who has been reported missing.

Mark is described as 37 years old, 6’ 4” in height, of medium build, with short brown hair, with slight stubble.

Mark was last seen in the vicinity of Lisburn city centre at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, August 22.

At this time, he was wearing a pair of white trainers with black features, a pair of navy ‘golfing’ shorts, a blue t-shirt and a beige-coloured hoody which had a small logo on the left side of the chest and a large logo on the back. Police suspect, howeverm that Mark may have changed out of these clothes.

Anyone who has noticed a male matching Mark’s description or have any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting serial 881-23/08/2025 – or alternatively 999 in the event of an emergency.