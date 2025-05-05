Markethill: five taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 19:16 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:11 BST
Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Co Armagh on Sunday afternoon.

Police are appealing for information following the crash on the Mullaghbrack Road in Markethill.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 2.40pm.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and five people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Five people were taken to hospital following a collision in Markethill on Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)Five people were taken to hospital following a collision in Markethill on Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)
Five people were taken to hospital following a collision in Markethill on Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 04/05/25.

A report can also be made online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

The Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill was closed for a time following the collision.

