Markethill: five taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision
Police are appealing for information following the crash on the Mullaghbrack Road in Markethill.
The incident was reported to police at approximately 2.40pm.
"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and five people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” a police spokesperson confirmed.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 04/05/25.
A report can also be made online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report
The Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill was closed for a time following the collision.
