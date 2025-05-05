Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Co Armagh on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the crash on the Mullaghbrack Road in Markethill.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 2.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and five people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Five people were taken to hospital following a collision in Markethill on Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 04/05/25.

A report can also be made online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

The Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill was closed for a time following the collision.