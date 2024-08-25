Markethill: PSNI issue update after collision results in road closure
A road on the outskirts of Markethill which was closed for a time following a collision on Sunday morning has reopened.
The single-vehicle crash took place on the Coolmillish Road.
Road closures were in place from the Seagahan Road and Mountnab Road.
Police have since confirmed the road has fully reopened to traffic.
