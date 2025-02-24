The RNLI is urging boat users to ensure their vessels are well maintained as they prepare to return them to the water for the spring season.

The advice comes after Larne RNLI came to the aid of two people onboard a small fishing boat that broke down close to Ballylumford Power Station on Saturday (February 22) evening.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.16pm at the request of HM Coastguard after a member of the public raised the alarm when they saw a small fishing boat in difficulties in Larne Lough.

Weather conditions at the time were described as good and there was a strong south-westerly breeze.

Larne lifeboat came to the aid of two people onboard a small fishing boat. Photo: RNLI

On arrival, the volunteer lifeboat crew observed the two people onboard to be safe and well. Following assessment, a decision was made to return the casualties and their boat safely to shore.

Speaking after the incident, Larne RNLI Helm Barry Kirkpatrick said: "We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm, that is always the right thing to do when you think someone is in difficulty. We were happy to help and get the casualties returned safely to shore.

"At this time of year, people are starting to think about getting their boats back in the water for spring and now is a good time to prepare and plan ahead.

"We would encourage everyone to check their vessels and ensure engines are well maintained. When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey.

"If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”