A post-mortem is to be carried out after a body was recovered from a beach in Millisle, Co Down.

The body was discovered in the Donaghadee Road area on Wednesday (May 21).

Emergency services attended the scene and cordons were in place with the public asked to avoid the area.

In an update, the PSNI said: “The body found on the beach in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle today, Wednesday 21st May, has been removed from the scene.

Police at Millisle beach on Wednesday (May 21) afternoon. Picture by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

"A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be carried out.”

Police added that an update will follow in due course.

Earlier North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne had echoed the PSNI appeal for people to stay clear of the location.

In a statement, Mr Dunne said: “I was shocked by the news that a body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Millisle. My thoughts and prayers are with this individual's family and friends at this most difficult time.

“I will be working with the PSNI to ensure the local community feels safe and reassured, but I would urge everyone to give the police the space and time needed to conduct their investigations and avoid unnecessary speculation at this time.”