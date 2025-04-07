Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral will take place on Wednesday of Morgan Henry, fondly remembered as a ‘capable, fun-loving and well-liked young man’, after his death in a Co Armagh weekend road tragedy.

Morgan, who was 18 and from Tandragee, passed away after a traffic collision early on Sunday morning.

He was the driver of one of two cars involved in the crash on the Dungannon Road, Portadown.

A family notice described Morgan as “treasured son of Lauren and Gareth, loving brother of Reuben and Cherith, cherished grandson of Caroline and Colin Whitten and David and the late Doris Henry, a much loved great-grandson of Kenny and Eleanor Matchett also an adored boyfriend of Lara.”

Morgan Henry. Picture: family image / Milne Funeral Services

The teenager’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2pm in Mullavilly Pa rish Church with committal following in the adjoining graveyard.

Morgan’s family have asked that any donations in lieu of flowers should go to Air Ambulance NI c/o Milne Funeral Services.

Many people have shared their sympathy following the tragedy.

Speaking at the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley extended his thoughts and prayers to Morgan’s family.

"Today they face the devasting task of preparing a funeral for a young family member and the life sentence of grieving his loss,” he said.

"I also want to put on record my thoughts and indeed prayers for those who were injured in the accident.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Paul Berry said he was “totally shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the teenager’s death.

He described Morgan as “a great young lad and loved by everyone who knew him. His loss has really hit home at the loss of such a young and vibrant life,” he said,

"I know his father and mother Gareth, Lauren and the wider family well from the town and our prayers and love go out to them at this very tragic time for them all.

"The town and area is in complete shock and sadness and a very dark cloud of grief is over the town of Tandragee at this time and the town and district are all praying for them all.

"The Henry and Whitten families are strong families of faith and I have no doubt they will draw from God’s help and grace at this tragic time.

"Our prayers are also with everyone involved in this accident and also the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Staff at Morgan’s former primary school paid a poignant tribute.

"On behalf of the school community of Tandragee Primary School we would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to the Henry family at this most difficult of times,” a spokesperson for the school said.

"Words cannot express the sadness that we feel at the passing of such a capable, fun loving and well-liked young man. Morgan will be fondly remembered by all and his friends and family are very much in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes were also paid by Annagh United Youth Academy, Portadown FC Youth Academy and Tandragee Rovers FC.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 1.40am police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road involving a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene. Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision.

"Our officers at the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 105 06/04/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.