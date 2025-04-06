Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large wildfire near the Mourne Mountains in Co Down is believed to have been started deliberately.

A major incident was declared on Saturday evening as the ‘significant’ blaze took hold on Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

More than 100 firefighters and 15 fire appliances were mobilised to tackle the fire – which stretched approximately two miles, including a large area of foresttry close to property – with the operation continuing during the night.

As a precaution a number of homes were evacuated on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) stressed that an amber warning for wildfires is currently in place across Northern Ireland and urged the public to be vigilant.

"At 5pm on Saturday, April 5, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service mobilised to a significant wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown. This was subsequently declared as a major incident.

"At the height of operations 15 fire appliances and over 100 firefighters worked together with our partner agencies, in difficult conditions and high winds throughout the night to bring the large wildfire under control.

"As a precaution a number of residents were evacuated from their homes on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads, whilst the fire was brought under control.”

NIFRS began reducing resources at the scene at 3am on Sunday morning.

"The cause of this fire is believed to have been deliberate,” the spokesperson confirmed.

"Since midnight on April 3, 2025 to midnight on April 5, 2025 NIFRS have received a total of 741 calls into our regional control centre.

"An amber warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland. NIFRS are asking the public to remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire at this time. We can reassure members of the public that normal service delivery is being maintained.

"I would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our firefighters, control room operators and support staff who have worked tirelessly in recent days to ensure the safety of our community across Northern Ireland.”

Roads in the vicinity of Saturday night’s blaze were closed, with local diversions in place.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday morning: “The main Hilltown to Rostrevor Road and Sandbank Road have now fully reopened to road users following an earlier gorse fire in the area.”