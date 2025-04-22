Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Newtownabbey where a fatal traffic collision took place earlier this year is to be closed on Wednesday while police carry out tests.

A woman in her 80s, who was a pedestrian, sadly passed away following the incident on the Doagh Road on Monday, January 13.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are returning to the scene on Wednesday, April 23 as part of their enquiries.

They said the Doagh Road will be closed for a number of hours from 9.30pm onwards while testing is conducted.

Doagh Road in Newtownabbey will be closed on Wednesday, April 23 while police carry out tests following a fatal collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Diversions which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the junctions of Station Road and Shore Road,” a police spokesperson said.

"Access during this time will be facilitated for people living in the area where possible, and emergency services.

"We thank the public, including local residents in the area for their patience as this testing is carried out.”