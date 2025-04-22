Newtownabbey: Doagh Road to be closed while PSNI conduct tests after fatal collision
A woman in her 80s, who was a pedestrian, sadly passed away following the incident on the Doagh Road on Monday, January 13.
Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are returning to the scene on Wednesday, April 23 as part of their enquiries.
They said the Doagh Road will be closed for a number of hours from 9.30pm onwards while testing is conducted.
"Diversions which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the junctions of Station Road and Shore Road,” a police spokesperson said.
"Access during this time will be facilitated for people living in the area where possible, and emergency services.
"We thank the public, including local residents in the area for their patience as this testing is carried out.”
