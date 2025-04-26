Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Newtownabbey.

They are responding to a report of a suspicious object in the Rathcoole area.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey on Saturday.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”