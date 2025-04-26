Newtownabbey: PSNI at scene of Rathcoole security alert, public asked to stay away

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Newtownabbey.

They are responding to a report of a suspicious object in the Rathcoole area.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey on Saturday.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

