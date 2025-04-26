Newtownabbey: PSNI at scene of Rathcoole security alert, public asked to stay away
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Newtownabbey.
They are responding to a report of a suspicious object in the Rathcoole area.
Members of the public have been asked to stay away.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey on Saturday.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.