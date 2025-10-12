Newtownabbey: PSNI not treating death of woman as murder as arrested man is released on bail

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2025, 23:14 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 21:12 BST
Police have confirmed they are not treating the death of a young woman in Newtownabbey as murder.

A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the death was released on bail on Monday evening, pending further enquiries.

The woman has been named locally as Mary McAdorey.

She was pronounced dead at an address in the Old Mill Drive area on Sunday afternoon.

Police at the scene in Old Mill Drive, Newtownabbey. Picture: Press Eye

On Monday night, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

"Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time.

"Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 12/10/25.”

Cordons and a police presence remain in place at the scene.

