NI Fire & Rescue Service offer sympathy following death of man in Coleraine house fire
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Maple Drive at 11.09pm on Wednesday, July 30.
One fire appliance from Coleraine Fire Station attended the scene along with one from Portstewart Fire Station and one from Portrush Fire Station.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. One male occupant in his 50s was rescued from the house by firefighters and given into the care of the NI Ambulance Service. The man later tragically passed away.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire on Maple Drive, Coleraine.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation and firefighters left the scene at 12.16am this morning, Thursday 31 July 2025.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.