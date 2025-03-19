NI Water has issued an appeal to the public to be aware of the potential dangers of littering, using disposable barbecues and burning waste at scenic areas.

It follows the Natural Hazards Partnership’s upgrading or its wildfire warning for the province from yellow to amber for Wednesday (March 19) to Sunday (March 23).

The Mournes, NI Water noted, are no stranger to wildfires, with firefighters extinguishing a blaze that started at the foothills of the mountains earlier this week.

Wildfires pose a risk to human life, wildlife, property and the environment, and also to drinking water catchment areas.

NI Water is warning of an increased risk for potential wildfires to spread. Photo and video issued by NI Water

Rebecca Allen, NI Water catchment liaison officer, said: “Fine dry weather is forecast for the rest of this week and the Natural Hazards Partnership are saying a stronger breeze on Friday will bring an increased risk for potential wildfires to spread.

Rebecca’s tips to enjoy the outdoors responsibly to reduce the risk of wildfires are as follows:

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land;

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances;

If you see a fire, gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire;

Telephone the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999 and report the fire and its location;

Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions;

If you see someone deliberately setting fires, report it to the PSNI immediately as it is a criminal offence.

Rebecca added: “Work still continues to restore the habitat from the fires in the Mourne Mountains in April 2021. NI Water has been part of that huge conservation effort and four years on we have all come so far, we don’t want to see all the years of hard work undone.

“Activities such as littering, using disposable BBQs and burning waste increases the risk of wildfires, so special care therefore must be taken.”

Some NI Water advice when enjoying your time in the countryside:

Leave no trace; please take your rubbish with you;

Never fly-tip waste material;

Extinguish cigarettes and other flammable materials properly;

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows;

Avoid using open fires.