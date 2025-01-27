Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NIE Networks says it has been inundated with compensation-related queries as 6,500 customers remain without power a week on from Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a 5pm update on Friday (January 31), the company reported supply is now restored to 278,500 properties following the extensive damage caused to the network seven says earlier.

In a statement on its website, NIE Networks also confirmed: “Our customer centre has been inundated with calls relating to potential compensation however for now our customer team’s priority must remain on supporting those people who remain without power, particularly our most vulnerable customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our leadership team will continue to engage with the Executive, Department for Economy and the Utility Regulator on the question of compensation payments, but our priority is to continue our work to restore power to all affected customers across Northern Ireland.”

NIE Networks have activated emergency plans. Photo: Press Eye

Council Community Assistance Centres across Northern Ireland continue to offer support to those without electricity and NIE Networks staff are in attendance. Details of locations and opening times can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk.

"We would remind customers that they can report faults online, and also check for status updates at www.nienetworks.co.uk, or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.”

Meanwhile, customers are also being warned to be aware of scam messages and bogus callers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIE Networks advised: “We have also been made aware of scam messages claiming to come from NIE Networks in relation to compensation.

"NIE Networks is not issuing messages in relation to this and would not be asking for personal details or directing you to click URLs. We ask that customers do not engage, block and report the suspicious number.

"Additionally, we are aware that people have called at properties claiming to be from NIE Networks. Our employees will always carry ID. If you have any concerns please call 03457 643 643 to check their identity.”