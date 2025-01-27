NIE Networks 'inundated' with potential compensation-related calls as 6,500 customers remain without power
In a 5pm update on Friday (January 31), the company reported supply is now restored to 278,500 properties following the extensive damage caused to the network seven says earlier.
In a statement on its website, NIE Networks also confirmed: “Our customer centre has been inundated with calls relating to potential compensation however for now our customer team’s priority must remain on supporting those people who remain without power, particularly our most vulnerable customers.
"Our leadership team will continue to engage with the Executive, Department for Economy and the Utility Regulator on the question of compensation payments, but our priority is to continue our work to restore power to all affected customers across Northern Ireland.”
Council Community Assistance Centres across Northern Ireland continue to offer support to those without electricity and NIE Networks staff are in attendance. Details of locations and opening times can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk.
"We would remind customers that they can report faults online, and also check for status updates at www.nienetworks.co.uk, or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.”
Meanwhile, customers are also being warned to be aware of scam messages and bogus callers.
NIE Networks advised: “We have also been made aware of scam messages claiming to come from NIE Networks in relation to compensation.
"NIE Networks is not issuing messages in relation to this and would not be asking for personal details or directing you to click URLs. We ask that customers do not engage, block and report the suspicious number.
"Additionally, we are aware that people have called at properties claiming to be from NIE Networks. Our employees will always carry ID. If you have any concerns please call 03457 643 643 to check their identity.”
