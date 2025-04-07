Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gorse fire in Dervock, which required 40 firefighters to tackle it, is believed to have been started deliberately.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.14pm on Sunday, April 6, to a wildfire involving forestry on Conogher Road.

In addition to one fire appliance from Ballymoney Fire Station, Coleraine, Portrush, Carnlough and Strabane Fire Stations all tasked a fire appliance to the scene.

They were joined by two appliances from Limavady Fire Station, a water tanker from Pomeroy Fire Station, specialist vehicles from Coleraine and Ballycastle and the Command Support Unit from Strabane.

A total of 40 firefighters used beaters and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.

In a statement on Monday, April 7, the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and the incident was dealt with by 7.53pm.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has commended the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) for their efforts in tackling serious wildfires.

The Minister said: “The gorse fires are damaging our environment and putting significant pressure on our Fire Service which is maintaining normal service delivery while dedicating considerable resources to the wildfires.

Firefighters were called to reports of a gorse fire at Conogher Road, Dervock, Ballymoney. Firefighters used beaters and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. CREDIT NIFRS

“I am grateful to NIFRS for handling the response so effectively and for the tireless efforts of the fire crews who work in extreme circumstances, often in quite remote areas, to bring the fires under control and keep people safe.

“And I know that there are many others across NIFRS who work hard behind the scenes to support the operational response. I also want to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland whose officers have worked closely with NIFRS to put traffic measures in place and have helped residents who had to leave their homes in the affected areas.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said that from midnight on Thursday, April 3 to midnight on Sunday, April 6, their Regional Control Centre received 997 emergency calls. Fire crews were mobilised to 552 operational incidents; 146 of these incidents were wildfire related.

NIFRS issued the following advice: “If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999. If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.”