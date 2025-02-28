Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue a casualty from a vehicle following a road traffic collision in Dunmurry on Friday, February 28.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Creighton Road, Dunmurry at 8:13am. Two appliances from Cadogan Fire Station and one from Springfield Station attended the incident.

“The casualty was left in the care of NIAS and the incident was dealt with by 9:04am.”