One vehicle road traffic collision on Creighton Road, Dunmurry

By Helena McManus
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:19 BST

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue a casualty from a vehicle following a road traffic collision in Dunmurry on Friday, February 28.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Creighton Road, Dunmurry at 8:13am. Two appliances from Cadogan Fire Station and one from Springfield Station attended the incident.

“The casualty was left in the care of NIAS and the incident was dealt with by 9:04am.”

