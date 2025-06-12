Petrol bombs thrown at PSNI in Coleraine as bus is attacked and bins set alight on train tracks
Trouble broke out in Ballymena on Monday, June 9, following a peaceful protest over an alleged sexual assault in Ballymena. Over the next few nights disorder spread to other areas of Northern Ireland, including Coleraine.
The PSNI condemned the three nights of “completely unacceptable” disorder.
In a statement issued on Thursday, June 12, the PSNI said: “In Coleraine, police received reports that a bus had been attacked, and was prevented from entering the train station.
"A number of bins were also set alight on train tracks at the station - and petrol bombs were also thrown at officers – trains and bus services were also cancelled.
"We are also investigating a fire to nearby business premises and a subsequent report that a number of young people broke into a local tyre business and added tyres to fire.”
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said one of its appliances from Coleraine Fire Station was tasked to Railway Road at 12.50am on Thursday, June 12.
A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “ Firefighters were called to reports of four separate seats on fire on Railway Road, Coleraine.
"Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 1.17am.”
Anyone with information, photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage can submit these online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
