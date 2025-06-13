A statement issued by police said the disorder took place “over a number of hours” with “officers coming under sustained attack with heavy masonry and fireworks thrown in their direction”.

"Officers utilised various public order tactics to keep the public safe with no reports of injury to the public or damage to property,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Two arrests were made in Portadown – a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s - on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder.”

It was the fourth consecutive night of disorder across Northern Ireland.

Police said some protests reported in other areas including Belfast and Carrickfergus, along with anti-immigration hate graffiti in Newtownards.

A house fire in the Mount Street area of Coleraine is being treated as deliberate and a racially-motivated hate crime. A family with three young children were evacuated from this property.

"Ballymena did not witness the disgraceful scenes of rioting as previous nights,” the PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Last night in Portadown police came under sustained attack from rioters throwing masonry and other missiles. Officers deployed a variety of public order tactics to restore order to the town as quickly as possible.

"Twenty-two officers were injured and I am so grateful to them for their bravery and selfless dedication in protecting the community of Portadown from this criminality.

"We saw calm in Ballymena and I hope the powerful words of the family who asked for calm during this really difficult time were heard and continue to be heard over the coming days.

"Two arrests were made in Portadown last night and more will follow.

"I repeat, once more, our appeal for calm across Northern Ireland in the coming days."

Police have asked for photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, to be shared with them through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

1 . Portadown protest Riot police on duty in West Street. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Portadown protest The scene in Portadown on Thursday night during protests and sporadic riotng in the West Street and Jervis Street areas. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Portadown protest The scene in Portadown on Thursday night during protests and sporadic rioting in the West Street and Jervis Street areas. Photo: Tony Hendron