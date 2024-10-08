Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an incident in which a double-decker bus carrying pupils from Strangford College overturned in Newtownards have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-vehicle collision occurred on the Ballyblack Road East, near Carrowdore, on Monday, October 7.

Four children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while 33 people were treated and discharged at the scene following the incident. Several patients also self-presented at the Ulster Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an appeal issued on Tuesday, Sergeant King said: “At around 3.45pm, a double decker bus containing school pupils came off the Ballyblack Road East, before subsequently overturning into a nearby field.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“An investigation is underway to ascertain what happened and we are appealing to members of the public to assist us with our enquiries.

“Were you driving along the road at the time and saw what happened, or perhaps you live near to where the collision took place and have security cameras at your property that may have recorded the incident?

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with information that will assist the investigation including those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact us on 101. The incident number 1117 07/10/24."