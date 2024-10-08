Police appeal for footage after school bus came off road and overturned into a field in Newtownards
The one-vehicle collision occurred on the Ballyblack Road East, near Carrowdore, on Monday, October 7.
Four children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while 33 people were treated and discharged at the scene following the incident. Several patients also self-presented at the Ulster Hospital.
In an appeal issued on Tuesday, Sergeant King said: “At around 3.45pm, a double decker bus containing school pupils came off the Ballyblack Road East, before subsequently overturning into a nearby field.
“An investigation is underway to ascertain what happened and we are appealing to members of the public to assist us with our enquiries.
“Were you driving along the road at the time and saw what happened, or perhaps you live near to where the collision took place and have security cameras at your property that may have recorded the incident?
“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with information that will assist the investigation including those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact us on 101. The incident number 1117 07/10/24."
