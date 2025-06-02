Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a fire in Larne on Monday, June 2.

Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area. Officers attended the scene along with NIFRS colleagues who worked to extinguish the blaze.

“Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25.