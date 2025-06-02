Police appeal for information after report of fire at commercial premises in Larne

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a fire in Larne on Monday, June 2.

Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area. Officers attended the scene along with NIFRS colleagues who worked to extinguish the blaze.

“Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25.

Related topics:PoliceLarneNIFRS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice