Police carry out emergency response training in Seymour Hill
A spokesperson for the police said: “There will be a heightened emergency service presence in the area of Seymour Hill, Dunmurry today, Friday 6 June, as police along with other emergency services and partner agencies take part in a training exercise.
"People should not be alarmed by the increased activity and be reassured that what they are seeing is the blue light services testing and honing our individual responses and making sure that we work together effectively and efficiently to save lives and reduce harm in the event of a large scale emergency.
"Police responses to real time incidents and reports will not be affected by the emergency exercise and a normal police service will be available to the public throughout.”