Police seize around 50 items of booze from children on Larne line Translink trains
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
District Support Team officers conducting patrols on the railway network said while most passengers were out enjoying the good weather, unfortunately they had to speak to a few about alcohol consumption.
Officers also posted a photo on social media showing dozens of items of booze seized from young people travelling on the trains.
"Below you can see a selection of the drink that was take off children under 18. Youths as young as 14 were spoken to and several parents contacted to come and collect their children for their own safety,” a police spokesperson confirmed.
The police post received mostly favourable response from members of the public.
One person commented: “Kids under 17 should not be allowed on a train at the weekends after 6pm and if they are should be with responsible adults.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.