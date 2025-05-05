Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police confiscated around 50 bottles and cans of alcohol from would-be underage drinkers on Larne line trains on Saturday.

District Support Team officers conducting patrols on the railway network said while most passengers were out enjoying the good weather, unfortunately they had to speak to a few about alcohol consumption.

Officers also posted a photo on social media showing dozens of items of booze seized from young people travelling on the trains.

"Below you can see a selection of the drink that was take off children under 18. Youths as young as 14 were spoken to and several parents contacted to come and collect their children for their own safety,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Items of alcohol confiscated from young people on Larne line trains on Saturday. Picture: PSNI

The police post received mostly favourable response from members of the public.

One person commented: “Kids under 17 should not be allowed on a train at the weekends after 6pm and if they are should be with responsible adults.”