Portadown: child taken to hospital following town centre collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 18:13 BST
A child was taken to hospital following an incident involving a vehicle in Portadown town centre on Monday, police have confirmed.

Images posted online appear to show a vehicle had mounted the pavement on High Street outside JR McMahon’s menswear shop.

Police confirmed they received a report of a collision just after 2.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A child, a pedestrian in the area, has been brought to hospital as a precaution but at this stage, it isn't believed that anyone has been seriously injured,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have been asked for a statement on the incident.

Related topics:PortadownPolicePSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice