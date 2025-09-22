A child was taken to hospital following an incident involving a vehicle in Portadown town centre on Monday, police have confirmed.

Images posted online appear to show a vehicle had mounted the pavement on High Street outside JR McMahon’s menswear shop.

Police confirmed they received a report of a collision just after 2.45pm.

"A child, a pedestrian in the area, has been brought to hospital as a precaution but at this stage, it isn't believed that anyone has been seriously injured,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have been asked for a statement on the incident.