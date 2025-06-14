Portadown community representatives praised for helping to calm tensions as police come under attack for second night in a row
There was a heavy police presence for the second night in a row with images and video footage showing officers coming under attack as petrol bombs, fireworks and pieces of masonry were thrown.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart posted on social media that calm had “thankfully” been restored.
"I want to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of community representatives who have worked diligently to de-escalate tensions,” she said. “I’ve witnessed the very best of our community rep, people on the ground, stepping up, engaging constructively, and standing by their areas with courage and commitment.
“It is deeply disheartening to see a small minority resort to violence and unrest. I unequivocally condemn these actions and appeal once again for calm, restraint, and respect.
"Let me be clear: violence has never solved anything, and it never will. It leaves scars not just on communities, but on the lives of those who engage in it. The consequences can last a lifetime.
"We will be continuing to work with the community and liaise with the police to try and restore peace. I was there listening on Friday night with colleagues and my door is open, my phone is on please contact and I’ll try to deal with your concerns.”
On Thursday night, police came under what they described as “significant and sustained attack” from rioters in Portadown.
Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “It was clear they were intent on attacking homes and businesses in the town and on attacking the police. Over the course of the night we controlled the disorder using a range of public order tactics and by making proactive arrests. During this time police lines came under attack from heavy masonry, fireworks, beer kegs and petrol bombs.
“From day one we have said their will be consequences for those who choose to riot and that accountability would follow for their actions. Our Public Order Enquiry Team are working day and night to identify those involved."
