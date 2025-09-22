Police are appeaing for information following a report of an assault at a football match in Portadown.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during a match on the Tandragee Road on the morning of Saturday, September 13.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed an altercation during the match to come forward with any information they have,” urged a police spokesperson.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries into the matter is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1397 of 15/09/25.