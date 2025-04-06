Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tandragee has been covered by a “very dark cloud of grief” after an early morning road tragedy claimed the life of 18-year-old Morgan Henry, a local councillor has said.

Alderman Paul Berry said he was “totally shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the teenager’s death.

Morgan died when the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving was in collision with another car on the Dungannon Road, Portadown on Sunday morning.

Ald Berry described Morgan as “a great young lad and loved by everyone who knew him. His loss has really hit home at the loss of such a young and vibrant life,” he said,

Police are appealing for information after a young man dies following two-vehicle collision in Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"I know his father and mother Gareth, Lauren and the wider family well from the town and our prayers and love go out to them at this very tragic time for them all.

"The town and area is in complete shock and sadness and a very dark cloud of grief is over the town of Tandragee at this time and the town and district are all praying for them all.

"The Henry and Whitten families are strong families of faith and I have no doubt they will draw from God’s help and grace at this tragic time.

"Our prayers are also with everyone involved in this accident and also the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Tandragee Rovers FC also extended their sympathies following the tragedy.

"Everyone at Tandragee Rovers FC is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our former player, Morgan Henry,” the club posted on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are Lauren, Gareth, Reuben, Cherith and the wider family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 1.40am police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road involving a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene. Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision.

"Our officers at the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 105 06/04/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has since re-opened.