Portaferry Road: woman dies and eight people, including three children, taken to hospital after Co Down traffic collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crash happened on the Portaferry Road.
Police received a report shortly after 10.20am that a red-coloured lorry travelling towards Greyabbey had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen Berlingo people carrier and a white Audi A3 car travelling in the direction of Newtownards.
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A passenger in the Citroen Berlingo, a woman aged in her 60’s, sadly died at the scene.
"Eight other people - three men, two women and three children - attended hospital for treatment.
"The Portaferry Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.”
Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and quote reference CW 422 25/04/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.