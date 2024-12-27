Portrush inshore lifeboat rescues casualty from water at Portstewart's Herring Pond
The inshore lifeboat (ILB) from Portrush was requested to launch by HM Coastguard. The volunteer crew were paged at 3.42pm and launched at 3.53pm, arriving at the scene six minutes later.
On arrival, the casualty was quickly located and taken onboard the inshore lifeboat. The casualty was then transported back to Portstewart Harbour and looked after by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard.
Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “This was a classic rescue for the volunteer crew, something they train for on a regular basis.
"Sea and weather conditions were good, which allowed us to be on scene very quickly and recover the casualty.”
The inshore lifeboat ‘The Ken Blair’ and her volunteer crew arrived back at Portrush Lifeboat Station at 4.30pm ready for their next shout.