Portrush’s all weather lifeboat went to the assistance of a fishing boat with four people on board which was in difficulty on Saturday, June 14.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lifeboat, under Coxswain Johnny Weston, launched at 5.18pm – just ten minutes after the page – and arrived on scene at 5.26pm.

Although it was overcast, visibility was fair, so the volunteer crew were on scene very quickly to the boat which was aproximately one mile from the harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once on scene the crew carried out a risk assessment and agreed that the vessel had to be towed back to Portrush Harbour. A tow rope was attached to the vessel and both arrived back on the pontoon at the Harbour at 5.54pm.

Portrush All weather Lifeboat was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard to reports of a fishing boat with four people on board. CREDIT PORTRUSH RNLI

Judy Nelson, RNLI Volunteer Press Officer said: “This was a standard rescue for our crew and weather conditions helped with a quick efficient execution of the tow. This is something our crew train for and are experienced at this type of scenario”.