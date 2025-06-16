Portrush lifeboat rescues fishing boat with four people on board
The lifeboat, under Coxswain Johnny Weston, launched at 5.18pm – just ten minutes after the page – and arrived on scene at 5.26pm.
Although it was overcast, visibility was fair, so the volunteer crew were on scene very quickly to the boat which was aproximately one mile from the harbour.
Once on scene the crew carried out a risk assessment and agreed that the vessel had to be towed back to Portrush Harbour. A tow rope was attached to the vessel and both arrived back on the pontoon at the Harbour at 5.54pm.
Judy Nelson, RNLI Volunteer Press Officer said: “This was a standard rescue for our crew and weather conditions helped with a quick efficient execution of the tow. This is something our crew train for and are experienced at this type of scenario”.