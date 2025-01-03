Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portrush lifeboat was tasked to assist with a medical evacuation from Rathlin Island on Friday, January 3.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all weather lifeboat was requested to launch by HM Coastguard at 5.08am on a bitterly cold morning with rough seas for the 60-minute journey to Rathlin.

The lifeboat was tasked to assist with the transfer of a 63-year-old person with a dislocated hip from the island to Ballycastle Harbour to handover to the ambulance service. When the Portrush crew arrived on scene, the Rathlin Island Coastguard team and a district nurse were waiting to assist with the medical evacuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the casualty was safely on board the lifeboat made her way to Ballycastle Harbour where they were able to transfer the casualty to an ambulance with the assistance of Ballycastle Coastguard Team.

Portrush All-weather lifeboat (ALB) was requested to launch by the Coastguard on Friday, January 3 at 5.08 am to assist with a medical evacuation off Rathlin Island. CREDIT PORTRUSH RNLI

Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush RNLI, Ben McAllister, said: “We have practiced this with the Coastguard and Rathlin Island in the past to ensure that we can cope with this type of call. Although it was an early start into the dark, the experienced volunteer crew knew exactly what had to be done.

"Their casualty care training has equipped them to expertly deal with this type of injury and they were able to administer appropriate medication to alleviate the pain of the casualty until the handover to the Ambulance Service was completed. We all send our best wishes to the casualty for a speedy recovery.”